Unpopular Front
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Dreyfus Affair
Fascism Debate
War in Ukraine
Gottfried's Letters
Art & Culture
Archive
Leaderboard
New
Top
Discussion
Everyone in America is Totally Insane
Yes, You Too
Jul 16
•
John Ganz
182
Share this post
Everyone in America is Totally Insane
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
51
Mailbag No. 6
You Ask, I answer
Jul 8
•
John Ganz
65
Share this post
Mailbag No. 6
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
13
Memoirs of an Antisemite
Pedro Gonzalez's Mea Kinda Culpa
Jul 1
•
John Ganz
168
Share this post
Memoirs of an Antisemite
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
June 2023
An Old, Old Story
Familiar Revelations
Jun 29
•
John Ganz
146
Share this post
An Old, Old Story
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
12
The Republican War on American Citizenship
The Heart of the Matter
Jun 27
•
John Ganz
140
Share this post
The Republican War on American Citizenship
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
22
Reading, Watching 06.25
Let Him Cook
Jun 25
•
John Ganz
53
Share this post
Reading, Watching 06.25
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
12
The Cross and the Flag
Who are the Christian Nationalists?
Jun 22
•
John Ganz
159
Share this post
The Cross and the Flag
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
15
Reading, Watching 06.17
The Ol' Razzle Dazzle
Jun 17
•
John Ganz
31
Share this post
Reading, Watching 06.17
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
13
Ciao, Silvio
The Age of Bunga
Jun 13
•
John Ganz
118
Share this post
Ciao, Silvio
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
4
Reading, Watching 06.11
War Machines
Jun 11
•
John Ganz
34
Share this post
Reading, Watching 06.11
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
19
Blood and the Machine
The Return of Reactionary Modernism
Jun 8
•
John Ganz
228
Share this post
Blood and the Machine
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
52
Reading, Watching 06.04
Who Wears the Pants Around Here?
Jun 4
•
John Ganz
38
Share this post
Reading, Watching 06.04
johnganz.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
© 2023 John Ganz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts