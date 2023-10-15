Reading, Watching 10.15
Books, Articles, Films
This is a regular feature for paid subscribers where I write about what I’ve recently been reading and/or watching. Hope you enjoy!
First of all, here’s a couple of things about the war in Israel-Palestine that don’t make me want to jump out of a window.
On the Project Syndicate site, Slavoj Žižek writes:
Hamas and Israeli hardliners are two sides of the same coin. The choice is not one hardline faction or the other; it is between fundamentalists and all those who still believe in the possibility of peaceful co-existence. There can be no compromise between Palestinian and Israeli extremists, who must be combatted with a full-throated defense of Palestinian rights that goes hand-in-hand with an unwavering commitment to the fight against anti-Semitism.
Utopian as this may sound, the two struggles are of a piece. We can and should unconditionally support Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. But we also must unconditionally sympathize with the truly desperate and hopeless conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories. Those who think there is a “contradiction” in this position are the ones who are effectively blocking a solution.