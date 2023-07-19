A scene from the L.A. Riots photographed by Gary Friedman for the Los Angeles Times . Source: Wikimedia .

As I mentioned earlier, I’m coming very close to completing the manuscript of my book. I’ve talked a bit about it, but haven’t gone into much detail, so I’ve decided to give paid subscribers a little bit of a sneak peek into the project as a whole. I’m turning off comments for this one: I’ve come too far and worked too long to argue with someone who wants to reject or qualify the thesis. If it sounds wrong to you, just wait ’til the book comes out and then you can post all you want about it.

The origins of the book go back to 2017 when I was trying to figure out Donald Trump. I found an article from 1992 by the libertarian economist Murray Rothbard called “Right Wing Populism.” It was written shortly after Klansman and neo-Nazi David Duke had lost his late 1991 run for governor. Duke lost in a landslide to lovable Cajun crook Edwin Edwards, but he won a majority of the white vote. Rothbard saw in Duke’s failed candidacy a potential strategy for the right. What he wrote seemed eerily prescient to me:

The reality of the current system is that it constitutes an unholy alliance of "corporate liberal" Big Business and media elites, who, through big government, have privileged and caused to rise up a parasitic Underclass, who, among them all, are looting and oppressing the bulk of the middle and working classes in America. Therefore, the proper strategy of libertarians and paleos is a strategy of "right-wing populism," that is: to expose and denounce this unholy alliance, and to call for getting this preppie-underclass-liberal media alliance off the backs of the rest of us: the middle and working classes.

What would the program for the middle and “working” class? Basically a familiar suite of hard right positions: slashing taxes, gutting the welfare state, attacking affirmative action and “the civil rights structure.” Rothbard might be nominally a libertarian but he wrote: “Cops must be unleashed, and allowed to administer instant punishment.” This would include not just a war on crime but on homelessness: “….unleash the cops to clear the streets of bums and vagrants. Where will they go? Who cares?” While he didn’t exactly call for protectionism, he also called for an “America First” economy: “Come home America. Stop supporting bums abroad. Stop all foreign aid, which is aid to banksters and their bonds and their export industries. Stop gloabaloney, and let's solve our problems at home.” Also, included was an attack on public schools and a call for parental control.